Patricia "Patty" Zgorecki Broderick, R.N., 71, of Connellsville, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019 in Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home, Uniontown, with her loving family at her side. She was born March 12, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Theodore J. Zgorecki and Irene M. Szwed Zgorecki Koballa, who died 1955 and 2008, respectively. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Frank Koballa, Sr. in 1994 and her step-brother, Frank Koballa, Jr. in 2011. Patty was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville. She was past financial secretary of Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Annunciata No. 260 and a member of the Holy Trinity Conference, St. Vincent De- Paul Society. She was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School, Connellsville, Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Class of 1968. She began her nursing career at the former Connellsville State General Hospital in 1968 and was employed by Frick Hospital from 1977-2000, where she retired after 32 years of service. Patty was a strong yet gentle woman, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Patty must now be a saint in heaven, because she most assuredly was a saint on earth. Patty is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her including her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Robert J. Broderick of Connellsville, whom she married April 18, 1970; her two loving daughters Jennifer Seidel and husband Stephen of Mount Airy, MD., and Susan Takach and husband Bradley of Uniontown: her four adoring grandchildren Alexander and Katherine Seidel and Alexis and Olivia Takach; and her sister, Barbara Breen and husband Michael of Carlisle Patty's family and friends are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale. from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Additional visitation will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at which time Prayers of Transfer will be held at the funeral home, with her Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville, with her Pastor, Rev. Robert Lubic, as Celebrant. Committal Services and Interment will follow in St. Rita's Cemetery, Connellsville. The Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Annunciata No. 260 will recite the Rosary at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Patty's family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh; nurses and aides from Excela Health and Amedisys Hospice; and also to Dan and Katie Vivian and their superb staff of Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home, Uniontown, for their extraordinary care and compassion during Patty's stay of two months. In lieu of customary remembrance, Patty's family suggests memorials be directed to Holy Trinity Conference, St. Vincent De Paul Society, P.O. Box 375 Connellsville, PA 15425 or Immaculate Conception R. C. Church Organ Fund, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville, PA 15425. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.