|
Patricia L. "Patty" Leichliter, 66, of Scottdale, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence while being comforted by her loving family.
Patty was born June 3, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Mae (Hodge) McQuade. She was married to Earl E. "Bud" Leichliter, who passed away Oct. 10, 2017.
Patty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She worked as a meter reader with West Penn Power and was Catholic by faith. Patty was a member of the Slovak Club, Polish Club, and Fairview Club, all of Connellsville.
Patty will be sadly mIssed by her loving family: her daughter, Tonya Crise and her husband Matthew of Scottdale her special grandsons, Clayton and Garric (Kayla) Crise and her great-grandchild, Kain Crise; her special sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Jim Leichliter and their son, Michael Leichliter and his wife and daughter, Chrissy and Reese; her special sister and brother-in-law, Ella Mae Rega and Mark Dove; her very special friend, whom she loved more like a daughter, Lisa Kozel (Bill); her fur baby, Benji; her son, Earl Leichliter Jr. and his wife Jeanna of Connellsville and grandchildren, BJ, Jimmy, Peyton, and Cali Leichliter; her siblings, Maryann Johns (Dennis) of North Carolina, Margaret Bassin of Dunbar, and Cathy McQuade of Connellsville; several other brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence "Mackey" McQuade, Colleen McQuade Nicholson, Elizabeth Hardy, Cathleen Rose McQuade, and Ezabella McQuade; her nephew, James Allen Leichliter; and three brothers-in-law, Terry Hardy, John Bassin, and Daniel Nick Nicholson.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Hospital.
Love lasts forever!