Patsy Ann Blevins Payne, 82, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Woodcrest Senior Living Center, Scottdale.

She was born Sept. 22, 1936, in Nellis, W.Va., a daughter of the late Kemper and Katherine Ashby Blevins.

Patsy had been a resident of Connellsville since 1998. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband of 64 years, Donald O. Payne Sr.; her children, Steve M. Payne and wife Judy of Lyons, Ill., Jeffery A. Payne and wife Barbara of Warrenville, Ill., Donald O. Payne Jr. of McHenry, Ill., and Sherry L. Lowe and husband Joel of Mt. Pleasant.; her grandchildren, Donald J. Payne and wife Amy, Melanie P. Walker and husband Paul, Laura A. Payne and significant other Henry, Michelle Lynn Ladewig and husband Brian, Cynthia A. Payne, Jonathan D. Payne, Derek M. Payne, Brian D. Payne, and Olivia K. Lowe; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Emily, Allison, Jayden, Jackson, and Addison; her brothers, Jim Blevins and wife Helen of Virginia, Jerry Blevins and wife Connie of West Virginia, and Danny Blevins and wife Brenda of West Virginia; and her sister, Barbara Kay Dunbar of West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was predeceased by her brothers, Joe and Charles "Mike" Blevins; her sistersin law, Maria, Joan, Nina, and Katherine; and her brother-inlaw, Jack Dunbar.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor David Stickley officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

