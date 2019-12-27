Home

Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
Patti D. Kesslar

Patti D. Kesslar Obituary

Patti D. (Orlando) Kesslar, 67, of Vanderbilt, passed away at 3 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.

She was born May 19, 1952, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank D. and Rose (Horwatt) Orlando.

Patti married Joseph W. "Joe" Kesslar on Oct. 31, 1992.

Patti was a graduate of Geibel High School, Class of 1970, and was Protestant and Baptist by faith. She enjoyed crafts, reading, music, and watching movies on TV.

Patti will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 27 years, Joseph W. "Joe" Kesslar; her sister, Nancy Orlando of Connellsville; her nephews, Jared and James Orlando; her sisters-in-law, Debbie Wiltrout and husband Ron, Sue Harvey, Patty Buetel and husband Brian, and Tammy Kesslar; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Orlando; and her brother-in-law, Ronald Kesslar.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At the request of the decedent, there will be no public viewing, visitation, or service.

Private service and burial in Dickerson Run Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to a .

Love lasts forever!

