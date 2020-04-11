Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mongell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Mongell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Mongell Obituary

Paul A. "Tony" Mongell, 45, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Excela Frick Hospital after succumbing to numerous adverse health conditions exacerbated by a medical accident sustained in 1996.

Tony was born Feb. 11, 1975, a son of Paul and Vicky L. (Barney) Mongell.

Tony was a free and carefree spirit. As a young man, he became an all-around skating enthusiast. He also enjoyed skateboarding, ice skating, rollerblading, and dek hockey. Tony was also an avid hockey fan. Later, after his accident, although unable to speak, Tony communicated love and strength and miraculously retained a fantastic sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by a sister, McKenzie Mongell Goforth; paternal grandmother, Mary Mongell; aunts and uncles, Melanie K. Slogick, Ernest W. "Spanky" Barney, Les and Marsha Mongell, Marianne (Mongell) and Brian Scaife, Jim and Louann Mongell, Bonnie (Mongell) and Paul Clarkson, John Mongell, Brian and Amy Mongell, and Michael and Noelle Mongell; nephews, Kaiden and Alex Goforth; and a niece, Savanna Bell.

Tony was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Paul E. Mongell; maternal grandparents, Ernest S. Barney and Peggy (Montgomery) Jeffries; and an uncle, Shawn Barney.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Connellsville Area Community Ministries, 110 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, or St. Rita RC Church, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -