Paul D. Hull, 84, of Acme (formerly of Indian Head), passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home of natural causes.
Paul was born Jan. 13, 1936, a son of the late Woodrow and Hazel (Porterfield) Hull.
He attended Critchfield Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and was a member of the United Mine Workers, co-owner of the Caring Connection in Indian Head (in the 1990s) where he and his wife resided for many years, and a longtime volunteer at the Normalville Food Bank. Paul retired from the Consolidated Coal Mines.
Paul was known for his love and compassion for his family and community. He had the gift of turning strangers into friends and was always happy to take time to greet and visit his friends and neighbors.
He enjoyed attending church, helping others, and gardening.
Paul is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Myrtle (Fulton) Hull; daughters, Kathy and husband Dave Shipley, and Jo Ann Messenger and husband Bill; son, Ron and wife Veronica (Ardrey) Hull; granddaughters, Kate Messenger and husband Parry Jerzak, Ashley Sterle and husband Kris, and Rachel Hull; grandson, Marcus Hull; one great-granddaughter, Cambri Ann Sterle; sisters, Ruth Anderson and husband Howard, and Martha Richter and husband Russell; brothers, Everett Hull, Rick Hull and wife Cathy, and John Hull and wife Peggy; and stepsister, Mary Yvonna Lau; as well as countless extended family members, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brothers, George and Kenny Hull; sister, Bonny Pritts; and stepmother, Mary Lau.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
