|
Paul E. Freed, Jr., 81, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Connellsville, the son of the late Paul and Peg (Lang) Freed.
Paul was a 1957 graduate of the Connellsville Joint High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and PA National Guard.
Paul was employed through and retired from RobertShaw Controls where he was a machinist for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, riding his bike on the Yough River Trail and spending time with his cat, Yoda.
He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by his children, John Freed of Connellsville and Christine Addis and husband, Jim, of Connellsville; granddaughter, Alaina Addis of Connellsville; sisters-in-law, Lois Mehilo and husband, George of Searcy, Ark., Linda Kelly of Pennsacola, Fla., and Anna Culina of Connellsville; brother-in-law, Harry McFern Sr. of Connellsville; one niece; numerous nephews and his furry friend, Yoda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (McFern) Freed, and brother, John Freed.
Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425 from 4-8 p.m. Monday, 2–8 p.m. Tuesday, and 11 a.m. Wednesday until the hour of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In following with Paul's wishes, interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Paul to the Fayette Friends of Animals – 223 Searights Herbert Road, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
