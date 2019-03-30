Paul H. Williams, 71, of Mill Run, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

He was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Clarence "Peck" and Goldie Hensel Williams.

Paul was a truck driver, having been last employed by UPS.

He is survived by his wife, Joan L. Bryner Williams; two sons, Paul Alan Williams and his wife Michelle of Hagerstown, Md., and Michael Williams of Mill Run; and eight grandchildren.

Paul was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne Williams; a grandson, Skylar Williams; a sister, Martha Prinkey; and a brother, Don Williams.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.