|
Paul J. "Matt" Dillon, 82, of Uniontown, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Uniontown, son of the late John William and Elizabeth (Merck) Dillon.
He was the beloved husband of 39 years to Lynn (Kozares) Dillon; father of Dee David (Lawrence Donovan) Dillon of Washington, Pa., Renee (Thomas) Soberdash of Connellsville, Paula (Timothy) Kurutz of Uniontown, and the late Elizabeth "Beth" Dillon; pap of Kylee Soberdash; and brother of James Dillon of Chalk Hill, Florence Siderowicz of Smithtown, N.Y., the late John William Dillon, Mary Frances Whyel, Sr. Eleanor Dillon, Catherine Kelly, Elizabeth Murtha, Patricia Lombardo, Vincent Dillon, and infant sister Loretta Dillon. He also is survived by special nephew, Mark Whyel, special niece, Margaret Whyel; many other nieces and nephews; Sally O'Brien, who was his caregiver and like a daughter to him; best buds, Francis "Guppy" Kollar and Barry Pieczynski; and his faithful companion, Bella.
He was a graduate of St. John's High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a lineman/ serviceman with West Penn Power with more than 30 years of service and a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, the VFW Post 8543, the American Legion Post 51, the AMVETS, and the Knights of Columbus. He owned and operated Paul's Pizza in Carmichaels and Uniontown, and Dillon Electric Supply, was an avid hunter and Steeler fan, and was a true fighting Irishman, with a charismatic way of storytelling.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends are welcome from 2-8 p.m Sunday at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, with military honors to be accorded.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Brandy Newman and Lynda Kasparek, and also Dr. A. Jalil, Megan See, and the staff at the Cancer Institute at Jefferson Hospital.
Those wishing to remember Matt in a special way can make donations to or the Nicholson Cancer Fund, Inc., 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425, in his memory.