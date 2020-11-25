Paul J. Frederick, 97, formerly of Everson, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at Allegheny Lutheran Home, Hollidaysburg, Pa.

He was born Dec. 27, 1922, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Ignatius and Mary Cubula Frederick.

Paul was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson.

He was graduate of Hurst High School Class of 1942. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II from 1943-1945, with the 1984th Engineer AVN Fire Fighting Platoon, as a firefighter #383.

He was engaged in the battles of North Apennines, Sicily, Rome-Arno and Naples-Foggia. He was a recipient of four Bronze Stars and attained the rank of P.F.C. Paul was a member of the Everson VFW and in his free time he enjoyed golfing.

Paul is gone from our lives, but he will be remembered by his loving and devoted family, his loving daughter, Lori Ann Keagy and husband Kenneth of Hollidaysburg; his granddaughter, Lindsay Detwiler and husband Chad of Hollidaysburg; his sisters, Sister Regina Poff and Sister Irene Caletra.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Symanski Frederick (Oct. 1, 2002); son, Thomas Paul Frederick (May 12, 2012); brothers, Edward Frederick (2011), John Frederick and Robert Frederick.

A private family visitation will be held in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with Fr. Elmer Alforque. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson. Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale and Everson Honor Guard, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Masks are REQUIRED to enter the funeral home and church and we ask that you also practice social distancing.

