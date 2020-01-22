|
Paul L. Mulligan, 82, of Connellsville (Springfield Township), formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 23, 1937, in Pittsburgh.
Paul was raised in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh and had been living in this area since 1972. He was a graduate of the Connelly Technological Institute in Pittsburgh and also attended Penn State University. Paul worked as a self-employed electrical contractor and real estate developer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Connellsville #21. He was also a social member of the Connellsville Polish Club and a longtime member of the Blue Knights.
Paul will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his children, Bruce L. Mulligan and wife Beth, Pamela L. Mulligan of Saegertown, and Derek P. Mulligan and wife Nikol of Grafton Mass.; his grandchildren, Jason M. Mulligan and wife Laura, Matthew D. Mulligan, Madison M. Mulligan, Camryn N. Mulligan, Derek P. Mulligan II, Gayle Mulligan, and Daisy Mulligan; and his sister, Margot Vaughan and her children, Robert Vaughan, Daniel Vaughan, and Maureen Vaughan.
Paul was predeceased by his longtime companion, Constance Peer.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430, where Prayers of Transition will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a military service to be held by the Connellsville and American Legion Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Connellsville Partner Parish of the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Springfield Township.
