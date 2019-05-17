Paul Richard Cudzillo, 63, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Jan. 18, 1956, in Uniontown, son of John J. and Marie E. (Leasure) Cudzillo.

His parents and a sister, Leisa Cindric, preceded him in death.

Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Gergew and husband Gary, Linda Moore and husband Paul, and Cynthia Kohn; several nieces, nephews, and their families; and his family of caregivers at Twin Trees, Inc., where he has made his home for the past 26 years.

Paul was known for his contagious laughter, unforgettable smile, and great sense of humor. He enjoyed celebrations of all kinds. His best memories came from his trip to Disney World in the 1990s.

Paul meant so much to so many. We thank his staff and caregivers of Twin Trees, both past and present, who blessed his life in so many ways over the years.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, when a celebration of Paul's life will begin. Pastor Lee Maley will officiate the service.

Interment will follow at Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown.

Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.