|
Paul R. McElhaney, CW04, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Sentara Hospice House, Virginia Beach, Va. His wife, Jane McElhaney, was at his side.
He was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Connellsville, to the late Gertrude Cramer and Raymond McElhaney.
Raised from an early age by a single parent, he hunted and fished to put food on the table. They were very poor.
He met his wife in high school, and they were married for 59 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jane McElhaney; two granddaughters, Christina and Jessica McElhaney, whom he loved so much; son, Steven McElhaney; former daughterin law, Sandy Self; sister-inlaw, Kay Trump of Connellsville; and sister-in-law, Dolly McElhaney and nephew Paul of Springfield, Fla. He also is survived by his half-sister, Judy Yosenosky; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Fred; his nephew, Mark McElhaney; and a special brother-in-law, Robert Trump.
He spent 27 years in the U.S. Navy, loving every minute of it. After retirement, he worked for Norfolk Grumman for 18 years.
There were no services, per the family's wishes.
The family would like to thank the minister of Community Methodist Church, Leigh Memorial Hospital, Sentara Hospice House, and Lisa's Residential Care. Special thank-you to Al Adams, who was always supportive, and Paul and Marsha Kennel, who have stood by and supported the family during this time.
Anyone wishing to make donations, please give to the SPCA.