Paul Vuleta, 77, of Youngwood, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born in North Huntingdon, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Hedegus Vuleta.

Paul was a proud and honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran, serving from March 14, 1962, to Feb. 19, 1965.

All arrangements for Paul will be private.

Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, is entrusted with his arrangements.