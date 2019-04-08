Paula M. Wardzella, 71, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

She was born in Connellsville, daughter of the late John and Anna Wardzella.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Wardzella; sister, Marlene Brienz; and nephew John Childress. She was also predeceased by her brothers-in law, Ernest Morris, Thomas Hunchuck, John Zieba, Raymond Brienza and Francis Zorichak.

She is survived by her sisters, Rita (William) Pearson, Valeria (Robert) Childress, Arlene Zorichak and Mary- Ann Hunchuck; Godchildren and niece Judith Zorichak and David Schomer; great-niece and nephew, Abigail and Colin Crawford, whom Nu-Nu loved with all her heart and soul. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-greatnephews.

Paula was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Uniontown.

She was also employed by Columbia Gas at Uniontown.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m Monday at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Salt & Light Organization, the Uniontown Children's Library or Interfaith Voluntary Caregivers in her memory.

Special thanks to the family who took the best and loving care of her and all who helped in any way especially, Dr. Peracha and Amedysis Hospice.

