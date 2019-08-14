Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Raymond of the Mountains R.C. Church
Donegal, PA
Pauline V. Serbo


1937 - 2019
Pauline V. Serbo Obituary

Pauline V. Serbo, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Acme, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

She was born June 4, 1937, in Acme, a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Catherine Barron Serbo.

Pauline was a member of St. Raymond of the Mountain R.C. Church in Donegal and its Altar Rosary Society and Christian Mothers.

Pauline will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving siblings, her sisters, Verna Kashin of Mt. Pleasant, Theresa Miller of Normalville, and Leona Kibe and husband Melvin of Acme; her brother, Donald J. Serbo of West Virginia; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her brother, Andrew S. Serbo.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond of the Mountain R.C. Church, Donegal, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.

A committal service and interment will follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Champion.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

