Peter C. Gallo, 76, of South Connellsville, went home to the Lord and joined the loved ones waiting for him on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born April 9, 1943, the third son of the late Frank and Irene (Maxon) Gallo.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church. He was a lifetime member of South Connellsville Fire Department. Peter retired from Crown Cork & Seal Co., Inc., in Connellsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Peter enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Peter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially activities with his family.
Peter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia J. (Rulli) Gallo; daughters, Catherine Marva and husband David of Greensburg, and Eileen Beveridge of Connellsville; grandsons, Nathaniel, Austin, and Seth Beveridge, and Jonah and Maxson Marva; siblings, Eugene "Denny" Gallo and wife Helen, Joseph Gallo and wife Shan, Mrs. Loretta "Cookie" Coleman and husband Hubert, and Michael Gallo; sistersin law, Mary Catherine Rulli, and Eileen Salatino; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by an older brother, Frank "Chickie" Gallo.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception RC Church.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
