Phillip E. Nicholson, 62, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1957 in Connellsville, a son of Arlene (Yauger) Nicholson of Connellsville and the late William Nicholson. Phillip was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when riding his bike on the Youghiogheny River Trail. Phillip is survived by three daughters; Phyllis Ann Nicholson, Tara Nicholson, and Nicole Nicholson, all of Connellsville; three brothers, William Nicholson and wife Charlotte, Donald "Duck" Nicholson, and Frederick Nicholson and wife Kim all of Connellsville; two sisters, Gayle Schuster and husband Michael of Connellsville, and Colleen Guth and husband Jimmy of Dawson. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033 on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at wwwmartuccifuneralhome.com