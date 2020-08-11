Ralph Denney

Ralph "Hap" Denney of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, went peacefully to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 8. He was in the comfort of his home and lovingly surrounded by his family.

Hap graduated from Brownsville High School in 1959. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marines Corp Reserves. He worked for Columbia Gas after being honorably discharged. Hap spent most of his career with CRH Catering until his retirement.

Hap and his wife Marlene are dedicated members of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Louise Soxman Denney; his sister, Linda Cordaro and her husband Guy; and brother, Col. Joel Denney.

He leaves behind his soulmate, Marlene. They were married for almost 57 years. He also is survived by his children, Mindi Kay Breakiron and husband Garret, and Tye and his wife Jessica; along with four grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, Zane, Zack, Caden Hap and Brynn. Also surviving are his brother, Sam and wife Stephanie Denney; and sister-in-law, Nancy Denney.

Countless people and professionals have helped Hap along his journey. The family would like to give a special thank you to the medical staff of the UPMC Transplant Team, Dr. Bruce Johnson and Tammy Tokarczk, CRNP; Dr Richard Cook Sr. of Uniontown; and Denise McCormick, R.N., of Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to UPMC transplant services. Additionally, please always consider the life-giving gift of organ donation.

Hap leaves behind a legacy of humility and loving everyone he came in contact with. He was a disciple-maker many times over and a true leader of his family.

Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Abundant Life Church in Uniontown. Please note, the church will be practicing social distancing measures. The family would like to greet those in attendance outside in the pavilion following the service.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA 15401.

Your memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.