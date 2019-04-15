Dr. Ralph E. Geary, a longtime resident of Scottdale and local chiropractor, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his home at the age of 89.

He was born March 3, 1930 in Frostburg, Md., son of the late Raymond Charles and Bertha Ellen (Miller) Geary

Dr. Geary was a 1952 graduate of Logan College of Chiropractic, St. Louis, Mo., and earned his pre-chiropractic requirements at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Since 1963, he operated Geary Chiropractic along side his wife, Betty Jean, eventually practicing with his son, Dr. Daniel R. Geary. He continued working until 2018 caring for his patients which spanned a total of 66 years.

He was a member of the PA Chiropractic Association, the International Chiropractic Association and the Kentucky Chiropractic Association.

He was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Scottdale where he served as an elder, deacon, usher, a member of the church consistory and was a Sunday school superintendent.

He enjoyed playing on the Reformed dart ball team where he had been a member since 1970 where he ranked among the all-time league leaders in numerous categories.

Dr. Geary held memberships at the Scottdale Elks Lodge No. 777 and was a 50-year member and past president of the Scottdale Rotary Club where he received the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow Award.

He belonged to the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, American Union No. 1 Commander Knights Templar of Marietta, Ohio, Grand Council Royal and Selected Masons of Ohio and the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean (Hall) Geary; his devoted son, Dr. Daniel R. Geary and daughter in-law, Susan; a brother, Thomas Neil Geary and wife, Darlene, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Jane Sanford.

Family and friends are welcome from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where additional visitation will take place from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the hour of his funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Mark Williams, the staff of Excela Frick and Westmoreland Hospitals and the Amedisys nurses for all the care and compassion they provided to Dr. Geary.

