Ralph Lester Kring, 78, of South Connellsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

He was born March 4, 1942, in Connellsville, a son of the late Ralph Clarence and Mildred Nichelson Kring.

Mr. Kring worked as a welder for the Piersol Pine Co., and he was a member of the Polish Club.

He is survived by his children, Ralph Lester Kring Jr. of Arizona, Debbie Clemens of Trappe, and Theresa Kring and her companion David Nester of Pottstown; his grandchildren, Jenny Kring, Sarah Kring, Jeffrey Daywalt and Connie Daywalt; his great-grandchildren, Adalynn Cruise, Michael, Hendricks and Kingston Kring; his siblings, Polly Basinger of South Connellsville, Bob Kring and Velma of Dunbar, Audrey Fesh and her husband Mike of Scottdale, Janet Malago and her husband Bernie of Phoenixville, and Sharon Shoemaker of Spring City; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Miller Kring; a grandson, Ricky Clemens; and a sister, Charlotte Davidson.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

