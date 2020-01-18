|
Ralph L. Riter, 96, of Bullskin Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born Oct. 25, 1923, in Cambria County, a son of the late George and Mary T. (Rosian) Riter.
Ralph was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the 5th Infantry Division. He landed with the second wave at Normandy, and then crossed France and Germany. He was a self-employed brick layer and auto body repairman. Ralph was a collector of guns, cars, and glassware.
Ralph is survived by his grandchildren, Dena Chiappino, Ron Riter and wife Jennifer, and Nicole Riter and husband Norman; great-grandchildren, Kevin Krepps, Alex Sager, Dalaina Kenny, Aaron Lydick, and Erick Lydick; a sister, Norma Jean Rummel; and daughterin law, Patricia Riter.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Laura Francis (Ellenberger) Riter; and son, Ronald Leo Riter.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-10:30 a.m. Monday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
