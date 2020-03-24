|
Ralph Veights, 89, of 369 Howard Ave., Jamestown, N.Y., passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Heritage Park Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility.
A Jamestown resident since 2003, he was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles and Mary Carmella Pandolph Veghts.
Ralph was a graduate of Connellsville High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Westminster College, New Wilmington, in 1954. He also attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
While attending Westminster College, he was the captain of the first undefeated football team in school history and was inducted into the Westminster Titans Hall of Fame in 2003.
Before retiring, he was a social studies teacher and football coach for several school systems, including, Hopewell Township, where he was also department chairman; Uniontown; and Warren Area High School, Warren. While living in Jamestown, he was a tutor for the Chautauqua Striders Program for several years.
He was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church and was past chairman of the Thule Lodge 127 VASA Order of America. He also enjoyed attending the adult coloring session at the James Prendergast Library.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Bernice Cummings Veights, whom he married Aug. 3, 1957; three children, David (Linda) Veights of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, J. Andrew (Dominick Marano) Veights of Wycoff, N.J., and Sarah (Jerold) Sappington of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren, Samantha (Michael) Bauer of Clarion, Sean (Olivia) Veights of Oakdale, and Olivia, Asa, and Emily Sappington, all of Ashburn, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jackson Bauer of Clarion.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Testa and Christine Engleka; and three brothers, Nick Veghts, Joe Veghts and Charles Veghts.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings caused by the coronavirus outbreak, visitation will not be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Bethel Lutheran Church, 904 West Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701, or to the James Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, NY 14701.
