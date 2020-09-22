1/
Randall L. Shank Sr.
Randall Lee Shank Sr., 61, of Dickerson Run, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was born June 16, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of the late John and Evelyn (Giacamelli) Shank.

Randall worked in the shipping department for ABB, Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed watching all Pittsburgh sports and playing golf.

Randall is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shawnee Lynn (Beal) Shank; a son, Randall Lee Shank Jr. and wife Kara Marie of Florida; a daughter, Colby Renea Shank of Florida; two grandchildren, Rylee Marie Shank and Reese Renea Shank; two sisters, Marcia Swank of Connellsville and Deborah Shank of Uniontown; several nieces and nephew; and Randall's buddy, "Drama Puppy."

In addition to his parents, Randall was predeceased by a brother, John Shank.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with the Rev. Al Poroda officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
