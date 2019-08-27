|
Randall R. Weimer, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Farmington, W.Va.
Randall was a son of the late George and Harriett Weimer and Mary Hinebaugh and was the last member of his immediate family.
Also preceding him in death were his loving wife, Emma Jellick Weimer (July 22, 1994); and a grandson, Mark Schroyer.
Randall was a graduate of Redstone High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from U.S. Steel Homestead Works and later worked at the Uniontown Herald-Standard. He was a member of the Mt. Braddock United Methodist Church and the Dunbar Baptist Church.
Surviving are six children, Maxine (Frank) Dursa of New Albany, Ohio, Mary Ann Meese of Uniontown, Deborah (Jon) Miner of Connellsville, Norma (Jim) Cunningham, and Anita (Tony) Ezzi, all of Uniontown, and Jeff (Francene) Weimer of Lemont Furnace; six grandchildren, Susan (Chris) Edwards, Holly (Greg) Opincar, Michael Weimer, Anthony Ezzi, Gena (Patrick) Ezzi Skoczylas, and Andrea Ezzi; and six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline and Owen Edwards, Emma and Katherine Opincar, and Elliott Ezzi Skoczylas.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court Apartments and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Kathy and Darla, for the loving assistance they provided Randall.