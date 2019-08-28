Home

Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
164 S Mount Vernon Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2081
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
164 S Mount Vernon Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
164 S Mount Vernon Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
Randall R. Weimer


1926 - 2019
Randall R. Weimer Obituary

Randall R. Weimer, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Friends will be received until 11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court Apartments and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Kathy and Darla, for the loving assistance they provided Randall.

