Randall R. Weimer, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence.
Friends will be received until 11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court Apartments and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Kathy and Darla, for the loving assistance they provided Randall.