Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Domer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy L. Domer


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy L. Domer Obituary

Randy Lee Domer, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

He was born Nov. 4, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late Vernon A. and Dorothy (Yauger) Domer.

Randy attended Calvary Assembly of God Church. For 25 years, he was a counselor with Adelphoi Village, and he was a past member of The Odd Fellows Lodge. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed playing bingo throughout the area.

Randy is survived by two sisters, Joann Brown and husband Donald, and Sandra Ridenour and husband Mike, all of South Connellsville; a brother, Larry Domer and wife Amber of Lemont Furnace; nieces and nephews, Joshua Ridenour, Dawn Stewart, Michael Ridenour Jr., Tammy Burkey, Michael Domer, and Crystal Darnell; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and noon to 1 p.m. Monday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -