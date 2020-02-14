|
|
Randy Lee Domer, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
He was born Nov. 4, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late Vernon A. and Dorothy (Yauger) Domer.
Randy attended Calvary Assembly of God Church. For 25 years, he was a counselor with Adelphoi Village, and he was a past member of The Odd Fellows Lodge. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed playing bingo throughout the area.
Randy is survived by two sisters, Joann Brown and husband Donald, and Sandra Ridenour and husband Mike, all of South Connellsville; a brother, Larry Domer and wife Amber of Lemont Furnace; nieces and nephews, Joshua Ridenour, Dawn Stewart, Michael Ridenour Jr., Tammy Burkey, Michael Domer, and Crystal Darnell; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and noon to 1 p.m. Monday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
