Randy Scott Flack, 63, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his place of residence, due to complications of a stroke.
He was born July 3, 1956, in Connellsville, a son of the late Leslie Scott and Betty Jean Burkholder Flack. Randy was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1974 and played varsity baseball during his high school years. He worked as a self-employed electrician.
Randy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family, his sister, Sandra Frazee and her husband Kevin of Connellsville; his brother, Thomas Flack and companion Connie Ghrist of Dunbar; his longtime companion, Marcia Miller of Connellsville; his nephew, Kevin Frazee Jr.; his nieces, Britni Frazee and Emily Flack Taylor, and several great nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents Randy was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Randall and Ida Burkholder, and his paternal grandparents, Eugene Flack and Velma Flack Cuppett.
As per Randy's request there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430).
