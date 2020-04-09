|
Ray Dean Pirl, 63, of Stahlstown, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born May 26, 1956, in Somerset, the son of Sarah Ansell Pirl of Stahlstown and the late Ray D. Pirl.
Dean was a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Shaffer Pirl; three children, James Hall and his wife Carol of Mt. Pleasant, Shawn Hall and his wife Renee of Youngstown, and Deanna Mc- Clain and her husband Harry of Stahlstown; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Samantha, Kayla, Tony, Brianna, Christopher and Shannon; two sisters, Patty Ann Ross and her husband Bob of Stahlstown, and Tina Bailey and her husband Michael of Latrobe; and a brother, Clifford Ansell and his wife Cindy of Normalville.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Eleanor Ansell ; brother, Timothy Mitts; and a sister, Virginia Kastner.
Due to the COVID -91 pandemic, there will no viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., Melcroft.
