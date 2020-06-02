Ray L. Burnsworth
Ray L. Burnsworth, 64, of Donegal, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.He was born July 15, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wilbert J. (Barney) and Doris (Eburg) Burnsworth.Ray worked for various sawmills throughout the area for many years. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing. Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda J. (Sipe) Burnsworth; two sons, Waylon Sipe and wife Tracy, and Kevin Burnsworth; a daughter, Jamie Sherrick and husband Shawn; grandchildren, Britney, Haylie, Adam, Shannon, Ean, Shelby, Dalton, Bryce, Allison, and Arianna; a special niece, Briana Lowery; four sisters, Virginia Hixson and husband Bern, Mabel Mc- Dowell, Susan Evans, and Sarah Shipley; and brothers, Wilbert, George and wife Luana, Paul, David, Ernest and wife Rita, Steve and wife Drea, and James and wife Tonya.In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by three sisters, Connie, Bonnie, and Ruth Ann Burnsworth; and three brothers, John, Rodney, and Robert Burnsworth.Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.Private services with Pastor Lee Maley officiating and burial will be held Thursday.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 2, 2020.
