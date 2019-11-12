Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Raymond Lewellen


1922 - 2019
Raymond Lewellen Obituary

Raymond Lewellen, 97, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1922, in Connellsville. He was born to Herbert (Sarah Basinger) Lewellen.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1941 to 1946, in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. His rank was sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty (McKnight) (Anderson) Lewellen.

Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda (Lewellen) Smalley; grandson, Derek Lewellen Smalley and wife Amy; and great-granddaughter, Kendra

Rae Smalley. He also is survived by his sister, Ruth (Lewellen) Mason of Orange, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewellen; siblings, Arthur, Roy, Joseph, and Richard Lewellen; and sister, Ida Mae McKnight.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Winemiller officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

