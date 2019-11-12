|
Raymond Lewellen, 97, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 23, 1922, in Connellsville. He was born to Herbert (Sarah Basinger) Lewellen.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1941 to 1946, in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. His rank was sergeant.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty (McKnight) (Anderson) Lewellen.
Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda (Lewellen) Smalley; grandson, Derek Lewellen Smalley and wife Amy; and great-granddaughter, Kendra
Rae Smalley. He also is survived by his sister, Ruth (Lewellen) Mason of Orange, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Winemiller officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
