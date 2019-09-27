|
Rebecca J. Ambrisco, 59, of Connellsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Connellsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raphael "Ray" and Virginia Beal Rendine; and her mother-in-law, Thelma K. Ambrisco.
She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her husband, Jimmy Ambrisco; sister, Judith Pavelosky; brother, Dennis Rendine; sister, Dianna (Kevin) Nicholson; niece, Leeann (Ryan) Buzzerd and great-niece, Lyla; niece, Jenna (Ben) Plocki; brother-in-law, Jon Ambrisco and nephew, Jon II; best friend, Mary Ann Osniak; godchild, Andria (Lou Who) Osniak; cousins, Peggy, Scott and Boopsie Coligan; friend, Kathy Keffer; and everyone at Fayette Resources, where she was employed for 32 years.
Becky was a 1979 graduate of Geibel High School. Becky enjoyed the little things in life, watching old movies and listening to music with Jimmy, going to lunch with her best friend, and shopping with her nieces.
As per Becky's wishes, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Carr as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fayette Resources, One Millennium Drive, Suite 2, Uniontown, PA 15401 in memory of Rebecca J. Ambrisco.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.