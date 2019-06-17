Rebecca Lee Eicher, 66, of Scottdale, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. She was born Dec. 2, 1952 in Philadelphia. a daughter of the late William R. Eicher Sr. and Nancy Lee (Peterson) Eicher.

Rebecca enjoyed watching her classic TV shows and walking in the backyard with her two puppies, Sadie and Ruby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew Robert B. (Bob) Eicher Jr. and a niece Cortney Eicher.

Rebecca is survived by three brothers, William R. Jr. and his companion Kay Rollison of Scottdale, Samuel of Bradenville and Robert "Bruce" Eicher and his wife Regina also of Scottdale; and two nieces, Ashley Eicher and Brittani Smouse and her husband Cody, all of Scottdale.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Rebecca's best friend Kay, Dr. Williams and staff, UPMC, the staff at Frick Hospital and all of the staff of Grane Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the @cancer.org

Rebecca Lee Eicher's love lasts forever. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.