Rebecca Leigh Show, 39, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home.

She was born June 16, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Thomas E "Bub" Bierer and Raymie L. Fisher Bierer.

She was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 2000, and attended Laurel Business Institute.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Haven Fisher, at home, and Bryan Show; brother, Cody Fisher (Shallenia); nephew, Tanner; niece, Avery; several aunts and uncles; and paternal grandparents, Rose and Thomas E. Bierer Sr.

She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Fisher; aunt, Mary Ellen Bierer; and uncle, John Fisher.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

There will be no visitation.