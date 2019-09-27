|
Regis C. Lowman, 75, of Belle Vernon (Rostraver Township), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at VA Hospital, Oakland.
Born Sept. 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Christine Vojacek Lowman.
A resident of Rostraver Township, Mr. Lowman was a retired school bus driver, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Dunbar Eagles and Smithton American Legion, was a well-known DJ in Connellsville and surrounding areas, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Susie" Mattey Lowman, to whom she was married for five years; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Richard Miller; son, Garry Lowman; stepsons, Jason (Dionne) Mattey, and Joe (Jen) Mattey; brothers, Baron (Maretta)
Lowman, and Clyde (Rosalyn) Lowman; grandchildren, Haley and husband Kendall, Jarod, Cheyenne, Jeffrey, Noah, and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Xander and Reed; and special family members, Shannon Lowman and Dick Garrity.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Lowman.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Following visitation, relatives and friends will gather directly at the First Christian Church, Republic, for 3 p.m. funeral services, with Pastor Charles House officiating.
Condolences will be accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.