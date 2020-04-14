Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Reid D. Ritenour Sr.

Reid D. Ritenour Sr. Obituary

Reid D. Ritenour Sr., 84, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Hudson, Fla.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of the late Leroy and Emma (Hostetler) Ritenour.

Reid was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Prior to his retirement, Reid was a machine operator.

Reid is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Pirl) Ritenour; eight children, Dorothy,

Reid Jr., Charles, Betty, Steven, Ronald, Sue, and John; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Ruth, Shirley, and Beatrice.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

