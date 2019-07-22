Revilla A. Reese, 78, of Connellsville, died Saturday July 20, 2019 in the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1941 in Harland, Ky., a daughter of the late Joseph Dotson and the late Elizabeth Wilson Dotson Hatmaker.

Mrs. Reese was a member of the Greenwood Heights Church of God.

She is survived by her loving husband Melvin E. Reese; her children Margie Geary and her husband Dennis of Normalville, Cindy VanNosdeln and her husband Stu of Connellsville, Melody Reese of Latrobe, Melvin D. Reese, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Connellsville, Karen Davidson and her husband Richard of Connellsville, Tammy Geary and her husband Ron of Normalville, Charles Matthew Reese and his wife Anita of Blairsville and Julia Baugh and her husband Gregory of Uniontown; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Reese was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father Homer Hatmaker; a son Timothy Reese; a grandson Todd Reese, a great- granddaughter Sarah Nelson; brothers Bobby Jack Dotson, Joseph Dotson and Denver Dotson; and sisters Deloris Belcher and Peggy Jo Ketch.

Friends will be received from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Funeral services will be private.

