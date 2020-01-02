|
The Rev. William H. Popa, 86, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, in the presence of his daughters and beloved dog, Prince.
He was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Hubbard, Ohio, to the late John and Lillian Popa.
Rev. Popa was a graduate of Hubbard High School, Grove City College, and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
His former pastorates include First Presbyterian Church of Glassport, Cross Roads Presbyterian Church of Gibsonia, Union Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, Connellsville Presbyterian Church, and First Presbyterian Church of St. Clairsville, Ohio, where he was named Pastor Emeritus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Popa; sisters, Mary Jane Popa and Lillian Begeot; and brothers, John, George and Albert Popa.
Rev. Popa is survived by his daughters, Susan Pujia Brown of Connellsville, Pamela Wortman of Connellsville and Vicki (Mark) Fierschnaller of Butler; and his stepchildren, Deborah (James) Tanner of Akron, Ohio, and Dennis (Renee) Dunn of Doylestown, Ohio. There are 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sally (Roger) Shaffer of Charlotte, N.C., also surviving.
There will be a funeral service celebrating the Rev. Popa's life and "Giving All the Glory to God" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741- 5014.