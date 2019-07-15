Rhea Jaqueline "Jackie" (Dannels) Farris, 85, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Madison, Ohio.

She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Roland and Ivadella (McClain) Dannels.

Jackie was a member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church, Leisenring, and she was a current member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.

She was originally employed through Anchor Hocking early in her life, and then she became a restaurant manager for the G.C. Murphy Company until her retirement.

Jackie enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, and cooking. She also enjoyed baking, especially enormous amounts of Christmas cookies, which she started baking in late summer every year.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her loving children, James (Cindy) Farris of Virginia, Lisa (David) Bossart of Ohio, and Bryan (Jennifer) Farris of North Carolina; grandchildren, Beth Farris, Eric (Holly) Bossart, Mary Bossart, Michael Farris, Michelle Farris, Mandi Farris, and Jeff (Megan) Truesdell; great-grandchildren, Jason and Alaina Cooper, Logan Bench, and Elise, Jacob, and Julia Truesdell.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Farris; daughter, Linda Lou Farris; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Rose Bossart; brother, Roland Dannels Jr.; and her loyal and trusted pet companion for many years, Shiloh.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the time of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Fr. Robert Lubic as Celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 677 H Alpha Drive, Highland Heights, OH 44143.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com