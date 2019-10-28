|
Richard D. "Dick" Snodgrass, 73, of Dickerson Run, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Dick was born March 9, 1946, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of the late John William and Esther (Summers) Snodgrass.
He married Sharron M. (Breakiron) Snodgrass on Aug. 10, 1991.
Dick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a blow mold operator for many years at Graham Packaging in Woodridge, Ill., and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Bradford, where he served as a deacon. Dick was a veteran of the Vietnam War, performing heavy equipment duties in the U.S. Army. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing as a pastime.
Dick will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 28 years, Sharron M. (Breakiron) Snodgrass; his daughter, Leslie Maureen Leo of Juliet, Ill.; his stepson, Mark Allen McManigle and his wife Tina of Erie; his three grandchildren, Robert Tyler Leo, Kyle Lee McManigle, and Courtney Renee McManigle; his sister, Maryanne Toothman of Mannington, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Duane Richard Snodgrass; and his three brothers, William, Thomas, and James Snodgrass.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating.
Chapel committal services and interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery, with full military honors bestowed by the Connellsville Post 21.
A fellowship meal will be held afterward at the Vanderbilt Fire Hall.
Memorials may be offered to the Disabled Veterans at 1-855-448-3997.
Love lasts forever!