|
Richard J. "Crow" Carbonara Sr., 76, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at home.
He was born May 4, 1943, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Caroline (Saverese) Carbonara.
Crow was a member of St. Rita RC Church. He retired from Anchor Hocking Corp. after 34 1/2 years of service. Crow loved spending time with his family, especially when the grandchildren stopped by. He also enjoyed cutting grass and going to Sheetz for his morning coffee.
Crow is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose (Cudnik) Carbonara; two sons, Richard Carbonara Jr. and Michael Carbonara; two daughters, Mary Ann Smith and husband Brett, and Joan Bochnak, all of Connellsville; grandchildren, Caitlin Smith, Zaidan Bochnak, Anthony Carbonara, Matthew Smith, and Nicholas Carbonara; brother, Anthony J. Carbonara of Connellsville; two sisters, Louise Mecco of Uniontown and Carmie Porter and husband Dave of Connellsville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Cudnik, CSJ, Rita Sidow and husband Richard, Stanley Cudnik and Cindy, Patricia Brown, and Helen and Stanley Cudnik; and special friends.
In addition to his parents, Crow was predeceased by four sisters, Josephine Riordan, Vila Bartock, Marie Pavlosky, and Catherine Quinn; three brothers, Eugene Carbonara, Donald Carbonara, and Alfred Carbonara; a nephew, Joseph Carbonara; sister-in-law, Mary Carbonara; brothers-inlaw, Ted Pavlosky, Sidney Riordan, James Quinn, and Joe Bartock.
Crow's family would like to thank Bethany Brown, Missy Kern, and the staff at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. The time of Mass on Friday will be announced.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.