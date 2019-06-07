Richard J. Ruszkowski, 72, of Falconer, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Pittsburgh, the son of John A. Ruszkowski and Mary Frances Golnoski Ruszkowski.

Richard was a graduate of Ramsay High School, Mt. Pleasant, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1966-72.

In earlier years, he was employed by Blaney Farms in Perryopolis, and prior to retirement, was employed by Spanish Gates Apartments.

Richard enjoyed refinishing furniture, antique and classic car shows, bowling, and shooting pool. He had played in various bowling and pool leagues.

Surviving are his wife, Carol L. Felgar Ruszkowski, whom he married March 6, 1969, in Winchester, Va.; two children, Laura Ann (Jeff) Vensak of Champion, and Brian (Brittany) Ruszkowski of South Dayton, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Nicholas Ruszkowski, Isabella Utley, and Lucas Ruszkowski; his mother, Mary Frances Ruszkowski of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Michael (Susan) Ruszkowski of Mt. Pleasant; a sister, Jacquelyn (Scott) Turek of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Ruszkowski.

At Richard's request, no services or visitation will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be donated to a .

