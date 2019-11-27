|
Richard Lee Zientarsky, 77, a longtime resident of Laurel, Md., passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, Md.
He was born Sept. 13, 1942, to Edmund Zientarsky and Joann Radlosky Zientarsky in Connellsville.
He moved to Howard County, Laurel, Md., and became a sheet metal mechanic, retiring from ARS. He was a member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel, Md.
He loved to bake cakes and share them with friends and family. He also enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, playing the lotto, keno and football pools, poker, eating, fishing in Maine, and most of all, hanging out with his many friends and family members. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had a great personality and sense of humor and was loved by everyone he met.
Richard is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Margaret Bennett of Bowie, Md.; brothers, Marion Zientarsky (Mary), and Ed Zientarsky
(Anita); and sister, Carolyn Zientarsky Piper (Tom). He also is survived by his daughters, Karen Beall (Jeff) and Christina King; daughter in-law, Penny Zientarsky; grandchildren, Steven Zientarsky Jr. (Amy), Laura Connolly (Adam), Jeff T. Beall (Kelsie), Corey Zientarsky, Daniel Lee Johnson (Chelsie) and Camryn King; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Richard Zientarsky Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or online at gilchristcares.org/ give.
