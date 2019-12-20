|
Richard Wicker, 78, of Scottdale, passed away at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Rich was born May 31, 1941, in Scottdale, a son of the late George L. and Winifred (Hafer) Wicker.
He married Gerri (Lazor) Wicker on July 17, 1961.
Rich was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was owner and proprietor of Wicker Trucking in Scottdale for 50 years. Rich enjoyed golfing with all his buddies, going to casinos, and watching football games, and he was an adamant jokester.
Rich will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 58 years, Gerri (Lazor) Wicker; his three children, Jeffrey Wicker and wife Debbie of Pittsburgh, James Wicker and Margie of Greensburg, and Lynne Ann Wicker Gallagher and husband Bob of Bear Rocks; his seven grandchildren, Jennifer Wicker Swank (Dave), Richie Wicker, Adam and Mark Gallagher, Matthew, Justin, and Jake Wicker; his two great grandchildren, Sophie and Tanner Swank; his two brothers, George "Jack" Wicker and wife Lynne of Bethel Park, and Arthur Wicker and wife Gloria of Bear Rocks; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joey Lazor, Ronnie Lazor (Mary), Sister Stephanie Lazor, and Connie Scruggs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Patricia Wicker.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. A private family service will be held on Sunday, with the Rev. Father Anthony Carbone officiating.
Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Alverton Cemetery.
Gerri extends thanks to her family, especially brothers-inlaw Joey and Ronnie, for help throughout Rich's illness.
The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Love lasts forever!