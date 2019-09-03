Home

Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Rita A. Erwin


1925 - 2019
Rita A. Erwin Obituary

Rita A. (Shandorf) Erwin, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the Harmon House Convalescent Center, Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Erwin was born Aug. 27, 1925, in Everson, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Stoner Shandorf.

She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church of Everson. Rita enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her loving family: her children, Russell J. (Dorothy) Erwin, Janet Fuoss, Julia Ann Hennessey, Clara Sebeck, and William G. Erwin; her seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Francis R. Erwin Sr. in 1997; her son, Francis R. Erwin Jr. in 1999; an infant daughter, Carol Sue Erwin in 1945. She also was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Jake Cirigliano officiating.

Interment will be in the Scottdale Cemetery.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

