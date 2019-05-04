Rita Elaine (Hart) DeOre, 100, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

She was born April 12, 1919, the daughter of the late John E. and Laura (McCarthy) Hart.

Rita was a devoted lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and was a member of the I.C. Christian Mothers.

She was a loving housewife and homemaker to her family.

Rita is survived by her loving daughters, Laura Anthony and husband Michael, Rebecca Gruber, and Jennifer Gordon; grandchildren, Shawn Zambruno and wife Kimberly, Anissa Zambruno, Laura Gruber, Alexis Gruber, James DeOre and wife Trisha, Jeffrey DeOre and wife Megan, Jeanine DeOre, David Gordon and wife Stephanie, and Danielle Gordon; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Abby, Ella and Meghan Zambruno, James and Neve DeOre, Colton and Calista Baechtold, Violet DeOre and Abraham Gordon; and a daughter-in-law, June DeOre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James. F. DeOre; son, James H. DeOre; and brother, John "Jack" Hart.

In following with Rita's wishes, there will be no visitation held at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Robert Lubic as Celebrant. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Private committal will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.

