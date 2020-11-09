1/
Rita F. Smith
Rita Faye (Brinker) Smith, 66, of Normalville, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Rita was born New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 1954, in Normalville, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Bertha (Johnston) Brinker. She married George W. Smith on Sept. 15, 1973.

Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was employed as a caregiver for many years and enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and planting flowers. She was also noted for her "Love of Life!"

Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 47 years, George W. Smith; her two sons, George Wilson Smith and wife Jessica of Connellsville and Westley Williams Smith of Normalville; her two grandchildren, Zayden and Jazymne; her four sisters, Ruby Levendosky of Uniontown, Roberta Trump of Texas, Regina Pritts and husband Curttis of Rockwood, and Angie Smith of Normalville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, James, Elwood, and Arnold Brinker; her half-brother, Thomas Woorley; and her half-sister, Nancy Woorley.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

Love lasts forever!


Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
