Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Cole Obituary

Rita Mae (Triscik) Cole, 74, of Connellsville, went to be with her Lord on June 29, 2019, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Rita was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Sandusky) Triscik.

She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. John RC Church, where she was a lector and member of the prayer group and Ladies of Charity. Rita loved visiting the homebound, and she often said that they brighten her day. Rita had many friends who would brighten her days and evenings with their phone calls. This wonderful person has left much sadness for those who loved her.

She was a loving sister to three brothers, Raymond (Shirl) Triscik of Kennesaw, Ga., George Triscik of Uniontown, and Bernard (Karen) Triscik of Monongahela. She also had three step-children, Thomas Cole Jr., Michael Cole, and Susan Cole Pathkiller. Rita also had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cole.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, the hour of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Fr. Dan Carr as Celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now