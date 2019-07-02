Rita Mae (Triscik) Cole, 74, of Connellsville, went to be with her Lord on June 29, 2019, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Rita was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Sandusky) Triscik.

She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. John RC Church, where she was a lector and member of the prayer group and Ladies of Charity. Rita loved visiting the homebound, and she often said that they brighten her day. Rita had many friends who would brighten her days and evenings with their phone calls. This wonderful person has left much sadness for those who loved her.

She was a loving sister to three brothers, Raymond (Shirl) Triscik of Kennesaw, Ga., George Triscik of Uniontown, and Bernard (Karen) Triscik of Monongahela. She also had three step-children, Thomas Cole Jr., Michael Cole, and Susan Cole Pathkiller. Rita also had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cole.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, the hour of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Fr. Dan Carr as Celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

