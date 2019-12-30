|
Rita Mae (Ross) Molinaro, 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully into the arms of our savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
The seventh of 10 children, Rita was born June 12, 1936, and grew up in Leisenring. She was a 1954 graduate of Dunbar Township High School and a 1985 graduate of Uniontown Beauty Academy.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Henry F. Molinaro (Sept. 4, 2017); parents, Frank and Rose (D'Andrea) Ross; brothers Louis, Rocky, Anthony (Ank), and Johnny; sister, Vera; granddaughter, Ryelee Geary; and son, Henry Louis (April 9,2015).
Rita is survived by her sister, Janie Nicholson; brothers, Joseph, Terry (Sharon) Ross, and Frank (Cindy) Ross; nine of her 10 children, sons John, Joseph (fiancee Liz) and Francis (Terri) Molinaro, and daughters, Rita Cooper (fiance Ray), Mary Rose Molinaro (fiance Jim), Karen Molinaro (dear friend Howard Sutton), Angela (Kevin) Lowery, Maria Lavery, and Susanna (Troy) Flesik; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Molinaro. Rita also is survived by her 23 grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Meili, Francesca (Clayton) Heath, Max Molinaro, Ryan (Danielle) Cooper, Krista (Steven) McKean, David and Frank (Laken) Molinaro, Shangail (Billy) Riggs, Jeremy (Ashley) Molinaro, Breanna (Josh) DeMott, Jerry, Jacob, and Benjamin Connell, Michael (fiancee Brittany), Maria, Madison and Mac Garlowich, Zack and Luke Hammerle, Adriana Lavery, and Drew, Lily, and Ivy Flesik; 12 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Austin, Noah, Isaiah, Mason, Gracie, Aurelia, Jonah, Elliana, Cameron, Maggie, and Reese; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Ross and Marie Ross.
Rita's greatest pleasures in life were her children and grandchildren, as well as her love of music. She was a very devoted member of St. Rita's RC Church choir for more than 40 years and loved to sing harmony in the alto section. Throughout her life, she also participated in several community chorales, including Connellsville, Uniontown, and Scottdale. She also sang with St. Cyril's choir in Fairchance under the direction of her husband. Rita was a member of St. Rita's Christian Mothers and the Sons of Italy Lodge.
When Rita first met her husband Henry, they discovered they shared their love of music. They enjoyed singing together, with Rita having the beautiful gift of harmonizing any song she heard. Their children were raised with the same love of music, and the family would sing together for many community events. Growing up, Rita and her siblings sang on the radio, and later, she and her sisters Jane and Vera sang and played guitar together as The Ross Sisters.
Rita had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She had a loving and generous heart and was known for giving away personal belongings when someone else admired them. Rita also enjoyed making pizzas for friends and neighbors. Rita also loved vacationing with her family in Cape May, N.J. She loved talking to people and made friends wherever she went.
Rita will be sadly missed by not only her loving family, but everyone who had the opportunity to know and love her, including her friends at Mount Macrina Manor.
The family of Rita would like to express their sincere thanks to anyone and everyone who cared for, comforted, and touched the heart of their mother throughout her time of illness.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Dan Ulishney as Celebrant and Fr. Paul Lisik as Co-Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Members of St. Rita Christian Mothers will hold a ritual at 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a ritual by Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 1686 at 2:15 p.m.
