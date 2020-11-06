Robert Anthony "Bob" Hough, 46, of Pasadena, Md., formerly of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Clarence Richard Hough and Christine Caringola.

Bob graduated from Glen Burnie High School in Maryland in 1992 and went on to graduate from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 1994. He also served as the business manager at the institute from 2006 to 2011.

Bob was a sports editor for the Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis from January 1996 thru 2019. He spent a total of 25 years covering high school sports for the Gazette. During his time with the Gazette, he was dedicated to his job, making sure he met his deadlines and attending every game that he could. He made sure to share the accomplishments of the high school athletes. Bob was someone that the Gazette could truly rely on to do a quality job every single time.

His love for sports translated into his job and into his after-work downtime, when he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins games.

In addition to watching his favorite sports teams play, he enjoyed having a good beer around a fire pit and spending time with his family. He enjoyed the simple things in life.

He was Catholic and had great faith.

Robert is survived by his mother, Christine Caringola of Connellsville; father, Clarence Richard Hough of Connellsville; stepmother, Jeanne Hough of Connellsville; daughter, Audriana Hough of Maryland; siblings, Richard Hough of Lusby, John S. Hough of Connellsville, and Tara M. Hough (James Rose) of Stevensville. Bob had seven nephews, Patrick, Richard, Luke and Sammy Hough, John Hough Jr.(Mary), and Ethan and Colin Koslosky.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Laverne Caringola; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Sally Hough; uncles, Danny Caringola, Kenny Hough, David Hough, and Ronald (Toey) Craig; aunt, Nancy Caringola; and cousins, Kenny Geary, Rebecca Geary Lessman, and Ronald Craig.

Family and friends will be received at a time and date to be announced in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.